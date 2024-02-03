ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata spends night on dharna over West Bengal's 'dues' from Centre

February 03, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Kolkata

Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters during the Dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on February 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna, demanding West Bengal's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, continued overnight amid the cold.

Ms. Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata.

Also read | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, denies allegations in the CAG report

State Ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who accompanied Banerjee the night, party leaders said on Saturday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She was demonstrating, claiming that the BJP-led government at the Centre owes the State thousands of crores of rupees on account of various welfare schemes, including the MGNREGA and the PM Awas Yojana.

The dharna will continue for 48 hours till Sunday, with the State's budget session beginning on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US