Mamata soft on Modi as W.B. Assembly passes resolution against Central agencies

Mamata’s remarks that “all in RSS are not bad” also generated some buzz in the political circles

Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata
September 19, 2022 20:15 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata, on Monday, September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the day West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution accusing the Central agencies of harassing and arresting public representatives and leaders of the ruling party West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to be soft on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in a debate on the Resolution which was tabled under Rule 169 of the House, Ms. Banerjee on Monday said in the Assembly she does not believe that the Prime Minister was behind excesses of Central agencies in the State.

The Chief Minister instead blamed a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, particularly leaders from the State for misusing the Central agencies to serve their interests.

Over the past few months, Ms. Banerjee has refrained from personally targeting him. During the party’s Martyr’s Day rally on July 21, there was no mention of the Prime Minister and she met him in the first week of August seeking the release of Central funds to the State. 

Recently Ms. Banerjee’s remarks that “all in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are not bad” also generated some buzz in the political circles. 

Meanwhile, in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that if there are raids at the houses of BJP leaders then there would be mountains of cash recovered. “We are not against Central agencies but we want CBI and ED to be impartial,” she said. 

The resolution tabled by MLAs of the ruling party Nirmal Ghosh and Tapas Roy accused the federal investigative agencies of not being impartial in their probe and alleged these were creating an environment of fear by targeting only the legislators and leaders of the State’s ruling party over the past few years. 

The resolution against Central agencies comes at a time when they are probing into several cases in the State involving senior leaders of the Trinamool. Two party heavyweights Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam. 

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the resolution against the Central agencies was “completely illegal.” Mr. Adhikari cited the Supreme Court order on July 27 where the apex court upheld the core amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which gives the ED virtually unbridled powers of summons.

The BJP members sought voting on the resolution which was passed with 189 voting in favour of it and 64 legislators voting against it.

During the proceedings in the Assembly, the Chief Minister greeted BJP MLAs including the Leader of Opposition who stood up, acknowledged and greeted back. 

In the past, the TMC Government also passed a resolution against CAA, NRC and extension of territorial jurisdiction of the BSF in the State Assembly. 

