Mamata sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to President, PM Modi

The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes, a source said

June 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOLKATA

PTI
Workers pack mangoes in boxes before dispatching them, at a fruit storage centre in Nadia. Image for representation purpose only. File

Workers pack mangoes in boxes before dispatching them, at a fruit storage centre in Nadia. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 7 sent top varieties of the State’s mangoes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has been continuing this practice for several years.

The seasonal fruit was also sent to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, a well-placed source said.

"The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes," the source said.

The boxes will reach New Delhi in a couple of days.

