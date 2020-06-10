Kolkata

Mamata rejects Shah’s charge, says never called ‘Shramik’ trains ‘Corona Express’

Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Kolkata 10 June 2020 17:49 IST
Updated: 10 June 2020 17:50 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied having called ‘Shramik Special’ trains, ferrying migrant labourers back home, .

“Corona Express” as alleged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, insisting it was the people who gave that name to crammed-to-capacity trains.

Her comments came a day after Mr. Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused Ms. Banerjee of “insulting” migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains by calling the trains ‘Corona Express’, and asserted that migrant workers will ensure the “exit” of her government in the 2021 assembly polls.

Advertising
Advertising

“More than 11 lakh migrants have returned to Bengal. I never called the migrant special trains ‘Corona Express’. It was the common people who gave them that name,” she told reporters.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States Kolkata
West Bengal
Kolkata
Read more...