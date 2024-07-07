GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata pulls ropes of chariot at ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata

Banerjee performed 'arati' with candles and offered prayers to the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Suvadra on the chariot in front of the ISKCON temple

Published - July 07, 2024 05:13 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, on July 7, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 7 pulled ropes of the chariot at ISKCON Rath Yatra here after paying obeisance to Lord Jagannath.

Braving rains, thousands of devotees gathered to participate in the festival and they were dancing and chanting 'Jai Jagannath' along with the monks of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulls ropes of the chariot during ISKCON ‘Rath Yatra’, in Kolkata, on July 7, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulls ropes of the chariot during ISKCON ‘Rath Yatra’, in Kolkata, on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

"Jai Jagannath to all of you throughout the world, all my ISKCON brothers and sisters and devotees on this auspicious day," she said.

Ms. Banerjee performed 'arati' with candles and offered prayers to the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Suvadra on the chariot in front of the ISKCON temple, before pulling the ropes of the chariot at the start of the Rath Yatra along with the devotees and monks.

"We live together with all religions. Jagannath Dev is very sacred to all of us," Ms. Banerjee, who attends the ISKCON Rath Yatra every year, said.

The Chief Minister said a large number of people from the state participated in the Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri, as well as in Hooghly district's Mahesh, the oldest Rath Yatra in West Bengal, and Kolkata and other places.

Stating that a temple, which is a replica of Puri's Jagannath temple, in the seaside tourist town Digha is almost complete, Ms. Banerjee said that it will be inaugurated after the Durga Puja.

"Rath Yatra will be held at Digha from next year," she said, addressing the devotees.

Dance performances by women were also held in front of the ISKCON Rath Yatra chariot in south Kolkata before it was pulled by the monks and the devotees through different streets of the metropolis.

The chariot will be stationed at Maidan in the heart of the city for devotees to have darshan till the return of the chariot after eight days.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.