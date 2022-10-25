Mamata performs Kali Puja at her residence

The Kali Puja at her residence has been performed for the last four decades

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and other family members during Kali Puja at her residence in Kolkata on October 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kali Puja at her residence has been performed for the last four decades

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night performed Kali Puja at her residence in Bhabanipur area of the city, as hundreds of people gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the rituals.

Ms. Banerjee also prepared the ‘bhog’ (food offering to the goddess) and played host to scores of guests, which included VVIPs, cabinet colleagues, politicians, journalists and the general public.

Clad in her trademark cotton saree, the Chief Minister greeted visitors with folded hands and requested everyone to have the ‘bhog’.

The Kali Puja at her residence has been performed for the last four decades.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings on the pious day of Kali Puja and Deepavali. May Maa Kali give us all the strength to fight the forces of evil. I pray that the festival of lights expels darkness from all our lives to usher in joy and happiness,” she had tweeted earlier in the day.

Ms. Banerjee’s nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present on the occasion.