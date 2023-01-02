ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata launches TMC’s new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’

January 02, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Kolkata

The objective of the new campaign is to connect with the people through the programme, the party said

PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

With an eye on West Bengal panchayat polls due this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a new campaign Didir Suraksha Kavach to reach out to the people.

The campaign was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and State president Subrata Bakshi.

"The party will start the campaign on January 11 and will continue with it for 60 days. Our party workers will reach out to the people across the State and ensure that everyone can avail of the welfare schemes of the State government," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

Just like Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep), an outreach program of the State government, the objective of the new campaign is to connect with the people through the party’s programme.

"Around 3.5 lakh party workers will reach out to around 10 crore people of the state. It is being done so that no one is left out. The Duare Sarkar campaign of the State government will continue," she said.

Ms. Banerjee, while speaking on TMC’s vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, said the party aims at a "united India and a strengthened federal structure".

