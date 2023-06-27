ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather: official

June 27, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Siliguri/ Kolkata

Mamata was going to Bagdogra Airport from Jalpaiguri to take a flight to Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign for the State panchayat elections, at Chandamari in Cooch Behar district on June 26, 2023. She was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to northern districts of West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri in the northern part of the State due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Ms. Banerjee was reportedly injured on her waist and legs when the chopper was shaking terribly after running into heavy rain while flying over the Baikunthapur forest.

She was going to Bagdogra Airport from Jalpaiguri to take a flight to Kolkata. After her return to the metropolis, doctors at the State-run SSKM Hospital attended to her.

"It was raining very heavily and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing after the helicopter started shaking terribly when it ran into bad weather on the way to Bagdogra airport," an official told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"During the air turbulence, the Chief Minister was injured on her waist and legs,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, then travelled by road to reach Bagdogra Airport and took a flight back to the city.

The Chief Minister was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to northern districts of the State to campaign for the panchayat elections, scheduled on July 8.

Sources said that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose telephoned Ms. Banerjee and enquired about her health condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US