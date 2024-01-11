GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata holds Trinamool strategy meetings for Lok Sabha poll

Sources in the party said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over party leadership voicing their opinion in public

January 11, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairs a meeting with leaders of Paschim Medinipur district on the preparation for Lok Sabha polls. Ghatal MP Dev alias Dipak Adhikari is also in the photograph.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairs a meeting with leaders of Paschim Medinipur district on the preparation for Lok Sabha polls. Ghatal MP Dev alias Dipak Adhikari is also in the photograph. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a preparatory meeting on Wednesday with the Trinamool Congress leadership in Paschim Medinipur. This is the first such meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Chief Minister was joined by the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and senior district leadership for the meeting held at her residence in south Kolkata.

“Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial and Hon’ble Nat’l General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc, today a meeting was convened in Kalighat with the district leadership of Paschim Medinipur. We remain committed to the welfare of people and will unitedly fight @BJP4India’s tyranny,” Trinamool Congress tweeted from its official handle. Ghatal MP and well known actor Dev alias Dipak Adhikari was also present with State’s Minister Manas Ranjan Bhuniya.

Sources in the party said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at party leadership voicing opinions in public. She warned party leaders that there would be consequences for indiscrete statements.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress have been regularly voicing their opinions on the veterans versus youth issue. Ms. Banerjee also said she was unhappy with the party’s spokespersons and observed that new ones will be chosen soon.

The Chief Minister asked the party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to create a booklet highlighting the achievements of the West Bengal government. The Trinamool general secretary also addressed the party leadership from Paschim Medinipur. The BJP won two of three seats in Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram.

