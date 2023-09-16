Mamata highlights Bengal’s welfare schemes in Spain to draw investment

September 16, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday made a pitch to prospective Spanish investors in her bid to draw cash into West Bengal’s industrial sector. She highlighted her government’s social welfare schemes while addressing a gathering of business leaders in Madrid, Spain. She said that 99% of people in the state are covered under social welfare schemes. “We provide free health and free education to everyone. We are also focussing on women’s empowerment,” she emphasised.

During the event, Ms. Banerjee said her government has started the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme which provides financial assistance to women. The Chief Minister also spoke about Kanyashree Scheme, which provides financial support for the education of girls. Ms. Banerjee told the gathering she had received a public service award from the United Nations for the scheme.

Listen, learn and invest

The West Bengal government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 55 social welfare schemes running and this is not the first time that Ms. Banerjee has promoted her government welfare schemes at a business event.

The Chief Minister urged industrialists to “listen, learn more and invest” in West Bengal. “Even if you don’t end up investing, come to West Bengal and witness the number of MoUs we will be signing at the Bengal Global Business Summit,” she said. The Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled from November 21-23 this year and since it is the last business summit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls the Chief Minister wants to make it a grand success.

Adequate power resources

The Chief Minister also emphasised that West Bengal is an important business destination because of the skill base and adequate power generation. “We are getting the world’s second largest coal mine at Deocha Pachami,” she said. Ms. Banerjee spoke about the culture of West Bengal being similar to Spain where culture, painting and football have a crucial role in society. “Spain was a partner at the Kolkata Book Fair a few months ago and since then I have planned that if I am going to visit a foreign country, it is going to be Spain,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the State government has signed two MoUs in Spain. One MoU was signed between Publishers & Booksellers Guild (organizers of International Kolkata Book Fair) and the Madrid Book Fair, Spain for the promotion and marketing of books, as well as the dissemination of information related to books. The State government also signed an MoU with La Liga to set up La Liga Academy in Bengal. Ms. Banerjee was accompanied by industry leaders from the State and government officials on her visit.

CM on a vacation

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari described the 12- day- visit of the Chief Minister to Spain and UAE as a ‘vacation’.

“The CM and her entourage are having a nice time enjoying the Spanish capital. They are absolutely entitled to enjoy their vacation. But at the same time why are they trying to fool the people of Bengal by creating a perception that they are achieving something unprecedented?...Once the dust settles after the Spanish vacation, we will surely get to know how many of the MOUs ended up in the dustbin and which ones (low probability) have progressed to the next stage,” Mr. Adhikari said.