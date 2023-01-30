HamberMenu
Mamata hands over land documents to Amartya Sen, says unauthorised occupation claim baseless

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced that the Nobel laureate would be accorded 'Z+ category' security in future

January 30, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bolpur

PTI
File picture of Nobel Laureate and economist Amartya Sen

File picture of Nobel Laureate and economist Amartya Sen | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G. P.

Amid allegations of "unauthorised occupation" against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to him, asserting that "no one can question him" in future.

Ms. Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in second half of the day, visited Mr. Sen at his residence and dubbed the accusations made against him as "baseless".

The CM also announced that the Nobel laureate would be accorded 'Z+ category' security in future.

"Allegations of land grabbing against him (Amartya Sen) are baseless. It is an attempt to malign his reputation. No one has the right to insult him. We won't tolerate it," Ms. Banerjee said as the economist sat next to her.

"I respect Visva-Bharati, but condemn the attempts being made to saffronise the hallowed institution," she said.

Visva-Bharati, in a missive last week, asked Sen to immediately hand over parts of a plot he was allegedly occupying in an "unauthorised manner" at Santiniketan.

