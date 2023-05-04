Mamata hails Abhishek’s party outreach, says she is preparing Trinamool’s next generation

May 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 4 hailed the ‘ Trinamooler Nabo Jowar (Trinamool‘s New Wave)’ initiative by party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and said that she is preparing the next generation of the party.

“I am preparing the generation after me. Bobby [Firhad Hakim] is there and Abhishek [Banerjee] is there. Do you think they are emerging by themselves? I am preparing them. So that after I am gone, they can pin down the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party,” Ms. Banerjee said, addressing a Trinamool Congress meeting in Malda district.

The Trinamool Congress’ outreach event reached its 10th day on Thursday, and the party chairperson joined the event for the first time. The 60-day initiative is Mr. Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild, and along with reaching out to the party’s supporters across the districts, the party leadership is also holding primaries for panchayat polls. Ms. Banerjee said that she will participate in the conclusion of the ‘ Trinamooler Nabo Jowar’ at Sagar in southernmost part of the State. Mr. Banerjee has emerged as the second-most important leader of the Trinamool Congress in recent years.

Wrestlers’ protest

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister touched on a host of issues, including the protest by wrestlers in the National Capital. “No Central team was sent to Delhi, where wrestlers were assaulted by the police on Wednesday night,” the West Bengal CM said, adding that the Centre had sent 151 Central teams to West Bengal in the past few years.

During her one-hour speech, Ms. Banerjee targeted the BJP and said that she would be happy if the BJP was voted out of power in Karnataka. “The earlier the BJP is voted out of power, the better it is for the nation... Don’t vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like. I would be happy if the BJP’s downfall starts with Karnataka,” she said.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled on May 10.

In a reference to recent incidents of political violence, the Chief Minister said that she did not believe in the “politics of the death” and her party supporters would not lay hands on any other party worker.

Three BJP supporters were killed in the past few days, according to the State BJP leadership, the most recent death being that of Bijaykrishna Bhuniya on May 2. On Thursday, the police arrested a Trinamool supporter in connection with the crime.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held an administrative meeting in Malda and alleged that the BJP leadership was trying to incite ethnic riots between different communities. Ms. Banerjee also addressed the issue of violence at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur which rocked the region in the last week of April. The unnatural death of a Rajbanghsi teenager triggered violence in Raiganj, during which a police station was attacked.

The Chief Minister touched on local issues like erosion in the Ganga river in Malda and Murshidabad districts, and blamed the Centre for the plight of people suffering due to river erosion. Ms. Banerjee urged her party supporters to not to fear the BJP, and said that all the cases by Central investigation agencies would be withdrawn once there was a new government at the Centre.