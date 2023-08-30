Mamata chairs all party meet to discuss a suitable date for ’West Bengal Day’

August 30, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 29 convened an all-party meeting to discuss a suitable date to observe ‘Paschim Banga Divas’ or West Bengal Day. The representatives of all major political parties in the Opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress did not attend the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the floor was open to suggestions on what should be the day to observe ‘Paschim Banga Divas’. Ms. Banerjee said that if the State government does not decide on the ‘West Bengal Day’ then June 20 which the BJP is trying to enforce as the State Foundation Day will stand.

While observing that there is no tradition of observing ‘Paschim Banga Divas’ Chief Minister said on June 20, which is linked with partition, can never be declared as West Bengal Statehood day. She called all stakeholders to come out with suggestions on the issue.

Representatives of political parties like Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation were present at the meeting. Poet Joy Goswami and Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri were among those who were present at the meeting.

On June 20, 1947, the Bengal Legislative Assembly held a meeting to decide if the Bengal Presidency would stay with India or Pakistan, or be divided, having the Hindu majority districts staying with India as West Bengal and the Muslim majority areas forming East Pakistan. After hours of debate, the Bengal Legislative Council and the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted for the Partition of Bengal along religious lines into two separate entities, and the Hindu majority districts became part of West Bengal and Muslim majority districts became part of East Pakistan.

While there has been no precedence of the West Bengal government observing the ‘State Foundation Day’, before June 20, 2023 the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been observing the ‘Paschimbanga Dibas’ (West Bengal Day’) for the past few years, paying homage to the late Jan Sangh founder and member of the Bengal Legislative Assembly, Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari thanked all the major Opposition parties for skipping the meeting. “There can be no discussion with the State government which has looted votes in the recently concluded panchayat polls,” Mr. Adhikari said. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said had the State government called for a meeting on the law-and-order situation, he would have participated in the meeting.

