Mamata calls BJP ‘Bharatiya Junk Party’

Kolkata

11 January 2021 19:04 IST

She says CAA will never be implemented in Bengal.

At a time when the BJP leadership is maintaining a strategic silence over the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday raked up the issue of the controversial legislation, saying it would never be implemented in the State.

Addressing a public gathering at Ranaghat in Nadia district, Ms. Banerjee said that the Matuas (a sect of Hindus that have migrated from Bangladesh) have been living in the country for decades and there was no need for any citizenship law for them. She maintained that they were already citizens and the whole debate of giving them citizenship was futile.

“They [Centre] suddenly came with a Bill, which will make foreigners from citizens. I am telling you best if the CAA is not implemented. As the Chief Minister of the State, I want to assure that we will not let CAA happen here, “ she said. She reminded people that she had hit the streets in protest against the CAA in 2019 when the Act was passed by Parliament.

The BJP leadership, particularly party president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have said that the rules of the CAA were being framed but they have shied away from giving any timeline of implementation of the Act in the State. While members of the Matua community are keen about the implementation of the CAA, the minority community have overwhelmingly opposed the implementation of the Act. Violence had erupted in Muslim dominated areas of West Bengal after the Bill was passed.

A ‘washing machine’

The Trinamool Congress chairperson also targeted the BJP calling it a “washing machine” and “Bharatiya Junk Party”.

“When you stay in the Trinamool Congress, you are black. But when you join the BJP, you become all clean. The BJP is a big washing machine,” she said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were in reference to the Trinamool leaders, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who have joined the BJP.

She also alleged that those from her party joining the BJP were doing so either because of fear of Central investigating agencies or turning their black money to white. “If you want to turn your black money into white, come to the BJP. It is a Bhartiya Junk Party, from where people from dustbin are joining,” she added.