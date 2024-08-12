Mamata visits residence of murdered RG Kar hospital doctor, says will handover to CBI if Kolkata Police fail to crack case by August 18

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (August 12, 2024) visited the residence of the doctor allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

She reached the residence by 12:45 p.m.

Ms. Banerjee has said that she has no issues with the investigation by central agencies if the family so desires, after talking to her parents and family members.

“Will hand over the probe to CBI if the police fail to solve case by Sunday (August 18, 2014),” she added

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday (August 9, 2024) morning, in the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the college, where she was on night duty on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

Medical workers all over India have already started protests seeking justice for the victim and demanding safety in the work place.

(With inputs from PTI)