Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee visits Abhishek’s residence ahead of CBI examination in coal theft case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the CBI examination of his wife in the coal theft case.

The TMC supremo was at the Mr. Abhishek Banerjee’s house for around ten minutes.

Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, had responded to the CBI’s summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the central agency to send its team to her residence for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 12:43:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/mamata-banerjee-visits-abhisheks-residence-ahead-of-cbi-examination-in-coal-theft-case/article33911146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY