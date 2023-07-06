Mamata Banerjee undergoes microsurgery on left knee at Kolkata hospital 

July 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday underwent a microsurgery on left knee at State-run SSKM hospital. She had suffered a ligament injury on her left knee during the emergency landing of her helicopter on June 27 at Sevoke Airbase in north Bengal.

“Today as part of the protocol of management she had undergone some surgical procedures at those sites with an aim to fix those ligament injuries. Various forms of anaesthesia have been administered and procedures have been successfully done,” SSKM director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay told journalists.

Dr. Bandyopadhyay said that the Chief Minister was advised to stay at the hospital overnight but she decided to return home. Doctors treating her said she would have some restrictions on her movement for the next few days. Doctors from the hospital were also providing physiotherapy to the Chief Minister over the past few days.

Ms. Banerjee arrived at the hospital in the afternoon. She was able to walk slowly. Later in the evening when she was discharged from the hospital, her nephew and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was seen with her. The injury has kept her away from campaigning for the panchayat polls over the past 10 days.