After unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 15, 2024, at midnight, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by “TMC goons” sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won’t be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would mix with the crowd and carry out vandalism inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital,” Mr. Adhikari said in a post on X.

Mr. Adhikari also alleged that the miscreants were given safe passage by the police.

“They were given safe passage by the Police, who either ran away or looked the other way so that these lumpens would enter the hospital premises and destroy areas containing crucial evidence so that it doesn’t get picked up by the CBI,” he alleged in the post.

The mob vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With PTI inputs)

