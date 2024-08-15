GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mamata Banerjee sent TMC goons’: Suvendu Adhikari on R.G. Kar Hospital clashes

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that the miscreants were given safe passage by the police

Published - August 15, 2024 04:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

After unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 15, 2024, at midnight, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by “TMC goons” sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won’t be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would mix with the crowd and carry out vandalism inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital,” Mr. Adhikari said in a post on X.

Mr. Adhikari also alleged that the miscreants were given safe passage by the police.

“They were given safe passage by the Police, who either ran away or looked the other way so that these lumpens would enter the hospital premises and destroy areas containing crucial evidence so that it doesn’t get picked up by the CBI,” he alleged in the post.

The mob vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

state politics / Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.