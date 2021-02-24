Mamata Banerjee says Centre targeting women of her family

CBI recently questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in a coal pilferage case

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said the Union government, instead of targeting her, was targeting women and daughters of her family.

“You are entering my house and targeting own young daughters and daughter-in law who are 22–23-year-old. Our daughters and daughters-in- laws are all coal thieves and what are you, roaming around with coal thieves?,” she said at a rally at Chinsurah in Hooghly district.

Addressing the public rally at the same ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on February 22, she accused the former of flagging off railway projects that she had conceived and sanctioned funds for.

“Modi ji should answer why is Coal India being sold, railways being privatised, farmers are on streets,” she stated. While the Prime Minister had accused that women were not safe in Bengal, it was in the BJP-ruled States women were not safe. She compared BJP leaders with “Ravan” and alleged that the BJP was neck deep in corruption and that it was run from five-star hotels. “They call TMC tolabaaj [extortionist] and you are biggest dangabaaz [rioters] ... You will call other parties ‘tolabaaz’ and what are you a washing machine?,” she said.

‘Game will be played’

She also raised the popular slogan, “Khela Hobe [game will be played)”, which is being raised in nook and corner of the poll-bound State.

“If you defeat them in this game in Bengal, they will be wiped out from the country,” she said, adding that she would be the goalkeeper in this contest and the BJP won’t be able to score a single goal.

Several new faces in TMC

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary (catching the ball) has joined the Trinamool Congress. File | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary, actor Sayani Ghosh and filmmaker Raj Chakraborty were among many who joined the Trinamool Congress at the public rally. Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Ananya Chakraborty also joined the party.