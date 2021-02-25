Mamata Banerjee rides electric bike to West Bengal Secretariat to protest against fuel hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode an electric bike to the State Secretariat to protest against the rise in price of petroleum products. Ms. Banerjee rode pillion on the scooter which was driven by State's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.
Wearing a placard protesting against the rise of fuel prices, she rode pillion the entire stretch from her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata to Nabanna Buildings on the other bank of river Hooghly.
"We are protesting against the manner in which the price of petroleum products and cooking gas. The price of LPG cylinder is Rs. 800. Kerosene oil is not available in the State. What was price of LPG when the Narendra Modi government came to power?" the Chief Minister told journalists at the State Secretariat.
Ms. Banerjee said that she will return home today on the electric bike. CM Banerjee said that her party will launch a sustained protest campaign against the fuel price hike.
Ms. Banerjee said that the rise in price of petroleum products is an attempt to overburden the common people of the country. She also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on renaming a cricket stadium in Motera in his name.
"I wonder if they will also change name of the country," she asked.
