Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee launches ‘Maa’ scheme to provide meals at ₹5 to poor people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the assembly election in the State, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for ₹5, she said adding that the State government will bear a subsidy of ₹15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 p.m to 3 p.m every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the State gradually, Ms Banerjee said.

