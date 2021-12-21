Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Christmas festivities in Kolkata

Only a day ago, the Chief Minister had tweeted extending greetings to people of Goa on the State’s Liberation Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated Christmas festivities in Kolkata’s Park Street but did not waste an opportunity to talk about her recent visit to Goa.

Referring to her visit to Basilica of Bom Jesus where relics of St. Francis Xavier are preserved, the Chief Minister said, “I was telling the Archbishop [Archbishop of Kolkata], I have seen St. Xavier’s memorial and touching the wall. It was the first time I saw it and I was astonished. I am so proud that I got the opportunity to visit…”

Only a day ago, the Chief Minister had tweeted extending greetings to people of Goa on the State’s Liberation Day. “Greetings to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the 60th #GoaLiberationDay. I salute the supreme sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. On this momentous occasion, come let us pledge to usher in a New Dawn for our beautiful state and honour their sacrifice,” Ms. Banerjee had tweeted. She has been using social media to reach out to people of Goa and make poll promises like Griha Laxmi Card promising ₹5,000 to women of every Goan household.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson had visited the western coastal State twice in the past few months and held public meetings with the eye on polls to the State in early 2022. A number of leaders, including MLAs from Congress, have joined Trinamool Congress. The Christian population in Goa is about 25%.

Ms. Banerjee spoke about prevailing “political pollution” stressed on the need to be united and wished that God should “give strength to fight the battle for the country”.

“We love all religions and castes,” Ms. Banerjee said.