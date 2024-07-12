Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 11 reached Mumbai to participate in the wedding ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani. She said that she would meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on July 12.

“I am going to Mumbai, because all of you know Mukesh’s (Ambani) son’s wedding is there. They have invited me a number of times and since he (Mukesh Ambani) also comes to the Bengal Global Business Summit.. I am going,” Ms. Banerjee said in Kolkata before leaving for Mumbai.

“I have fixed an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow. We will discuss politics, because we have not spoken since the elections. I will also go to the house of Sharad Pawar. One appointment is at 4 p.m. and the other is at 5 p.m.,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was likely to be in Mumbai for the wedding and she would hold discussions with him too. The Trinamool Congress won 29 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The party has the third highest number of seats in the Opposition after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

The Chief Minister also accused the media for maligning West Bengal over the recent mob assaults in the State.

“Some TV channels are indulging in excess and creating panic. They are misleading the people. They have become Modi media. If you have to report anything you can cross check. Cross check with the police. Even when the police are saying something they are not carrying it. It is becoming one-sided,” she said.

“This cannot go on forever. I am appealing to you now and will be forced to take legal recourse,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister blamed some television channels for spreading misinformation.

Several incidents of mob violence and violence at the behest of kangaroo courts have come to the fore in West Bengal and half a dozen people have died in such cases. Recently, a video clip that emerged showed a person being assaulted by a group of people in Ariadaha. The video, according to the police, is from March 2021 and a suo motu case has been arrested. The police have arrested six of the eight persons in the video, including local Trinamool Congress leader and prime suspect Jayant Singh.