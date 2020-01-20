Mamata asks Opposition-ruled States, Northeast to reject NPR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged all States ruled by non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties as well as the States in the Northeast which are ruled by the BJP not to participate in the National Population Register (NPR).

“I will appeal to all the northeastern States along with Opposition-ruled States before taking any decision on NPR they must read the law properly. I will request them not to participate in it,” she told journalists at the Kolkata airport before taking a flight to north Bengal.

Ms. Banerjee, who did not send a representative of her government to participate in a meeting called by the Centre on the NPR and the Census last week, described the “NPR as a dangerous exercise” and said that there were so many provisions in the NPR which are related to the National Register of Citizens ( NRC).

Ms. Banerjee asked why columns of providing date of birth of parents should be there in the NPR form if they were not mandatory.

“Suppose in the NPR there is a column saying that give your father’s date of birth or birth certificate or mother’s date of birth or birth certificate. But when the States raised objection .They (Centre) said it is not mandatory. If it is not mandatory then why it exists on paper,” she asked. Ms Banerjee said that people who could not fill such columns could be excluded.

“So there are apprehensions. First they have to withdraw it. The NPR is a very dangerous game and it is totally related to the NRC,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that her government had passed a resolution against the NRC in the Assembly and her government would pass another resolution on the CAA, which was now law, urging the Centre to withdraw it.

On being asked about the meeting of Opposition parties, she said that Chief Ministers of Opposition parties could meet anywhere, including in Kolkata. “ It will depend on the time, now we have Saraswati Puja and Republic Day so everyone will be busy,” she said.