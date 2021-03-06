Mahanta’s exclusion from list revives AGP faction

GUWAHATI

06 March 2021 01:29 IST

The AGP (P) may join grand alliance

The exclusion of former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta from the Asom Gana Parishad’s list of candidates has led to the revival of a faction that may join the Congress-led Mahajot or grand alliance in poll-bound Assam.

Mr. Mahanta has held the Barhampur Assembly constituency in central Assam since 1991. But his name did not figure among the AGP candidates after the seat-sharing agreement with major partner Bharatiya Janata Party was sealed in New Delhi on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister, who had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi till Thursday, has not jointed the revived AGP-Pragatisheel (AGP-P).

But his loyalists hope he “will take the right decision” after returning to Assam and “give a befitting reply to the snub” by AGP-BJP.

“The BJP entered Assam holding the hands of Mahanta dangoria (honorific equivalent to ji in Assamese) because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee requested him to. But the BJP betrayed him and clipped his wings after coming to power simply because he has been against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” AGP-P general secretary Pranab Goswami said on Friday.