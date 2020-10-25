Low intensity blast rocks pharmacy in Kolkata’s Kamarhati area

Google Maps image locates the Kamarhati area of Kolkata.

Kolkata

25 October 2020 22:41 IST

A bag kept inside the shop went off around 1 p.m. and preliminary investigation suggested that there were some illegal firecrackers inside the bag, a senior police official said.

A low intensity blast took place inside a pharmacy at Kamarhati in the northern fringes of Kolkata on October 25 afternoon as the State celebrated Mahanavami of Durga Puja.

North 24 Parganas district police said there was no report of any casualty in the incident .

“A team of forensic experts will soon visit the spot. We have registered a suo motu case and started an investigation,” he added.

According to officials, CCTV footage showed a young man entering the pharmacy with a handbag and leaving the shop without it.

The CCTV footage showed the bag exploding minutes later. “We are verifying the CCTV footage and trying to ascertain who the man was,” the official said.

The shop has been cordoned off and sniffer dogs besides the forensic team are being sent to the spot, he added.