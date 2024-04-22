Lok Sabha polls | People in Kolkata, usually vocal, appear cautious about predicting poll outcome

April 22, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Kolkata

Just like the weather prevailing in the city at the moment, the election atmosphere in Kolkata is also hot and humid, with no breeze whatsoever evident in any direction, even though the first phase of polling is over in West Bengal and other phases come closer.

Unlike other times, the people of a city that doesn’t usually hide its emotions and opinions are cautious about making predictions, and even if they think a particular party may have the advantage — whether it is the Trinamool Congress or the BJP — they are choosing their words with care.

“The people, this time, appear to be cynical. The election tempo has not picked up yet. Maybe their great expectations have been belied so many times that for them, it is a choice between the devil and the deep sea. That might have made them somewhat indifferent,” Subir Ghosh, a teacher of journalism, who has been voting in the General Elections since 1967, said.

“Moreover, political campaigns on either side have failed to pick up in the absence of any worthwhile issues, properly focussed and explained. Except for the knights of the TV news channels, it’s a remarkably quiet affair this time as yet for the ordinary people,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Flags and wall paintings are slowly appearing in some parts of the city, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags, unsurprisingly, outnumbering those of the BJP, while in several places in the outskirts, one can see as many triangular saffron flags as that of the Trinamool.

Billboards of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this time calling for “immersion of anti-Bengal forces”, are once again overshadowing the arterial Maa flyover. BJP volunteers, on the other hand, are handing out pamphlets to pedestrians and hawkers. But vocal expression of opinion — at workplaces, at teashops, at parks — remains subdued.

“The campaign is on and candidates are working hard, but yes, unlike earlier elections, voters are very much silent this time and that is surprising. There may be reasons behind it. I think the younger generation is not interested in politics — they have bigger concerns, such as their career. As for the middle class, maybe they already know who will come to power and therefore have lost interest,” Saubhik Mondal, who works in the finance department of a multinational company, said.

Writer Krishna Rajeshwari Mitra said the silence among the people in West Bengal was an indication that the contest was going to be tough. “The mood in the city seems to be tense. Everybody, including the parties, are cautious because they are all expecting a fight — it won’t be a cakewalk for anyone. I really wish this election reflects what people want and not what the parties want,” she said.

She could be right in that the silence might be indicative of a tough fight because unlike earlier elections, not many are willing to go on record even if they feel a particular party has an edge. Those supporting the BJP fear the State Government, and those supporting the Trinamool Congress fear the Central government — why risk an opinion without being sure? This election, at least for now, not many in Kolkata seem to be sure.