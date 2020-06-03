Kolkata

Locust situation in M.P. now in control, says govt.

Pesticide spraying, strong winds broke swarms into smaller groups

The Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Department on Wednesday said the locust invasion within the State had been reined by pesticide spraying, in addition to strong winds in patches which had splintered swarms into smaller groups and scattered them.

“The situation is much more in control now,” said Avnish Chaturvedi, Deputy Director in the department. “Larger swarms have become smaller now. We will be in a better situation in the coming days if no new swarms enter the State.”

So far, pesticide operations had been conducted in 34 of the 52 districts, he said. “District officials and Central teams have conducted night spraying operations on at least 90 swarms. These include the same ones which travelled from one district to the other.”

Mr. Chaturvedi pointed out that swarms around the Sidhi and Satna areas had broken, become smaller due to storms.

