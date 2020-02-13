Calcutta HC permits live streaming of hearing involving Parsi community

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed live-streaming of a hearing in a case of a Parsi woman, saying the proceedings would have ramifications for the community across the country.

The woman had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an order permitting her children to enter the Fire Temple, the Zoroastrian community’s place of worship.

The woman’s children were not being allowed to enter the Temple as she had married outside the community.

Along with the petitioner, her mother is also a co-applicant in the case filed against late Ervad Dhunjeebhoy Byramjee Mehta’s Zoroastrian Anjuman Atash Adaram Trust and the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata.

The Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata had earlier prayed for live-steaming of the court proceedings before the High Court which was rejected by the the Division Bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Kaushik Chandra.

Cost of live-streaming

“The court said as the case will have ramifications across India, it should be streamed live. The court also said that the Association, which wants it to be streamed live, will bear the entire cost,” Phiroze Edulji, the lawyer represented the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata, told journalists.

As per the arrangement suggested by the court, two cameras will be installed. These will be integrated for live-streaming on YouTube.

Mr. Edulji said that it is was the first instance of live-streaming of a hearing being allowed in Bengal.

The main petition will be heard by the court of Justice Debangshu Basak.