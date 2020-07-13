Kolkata

Legislator Debendra Nath Ray found dead in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur

Legislator Debendra Nath Ray was found dead near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.

“Ray was found dead near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation,” a senior district police officer said.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment — a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes — on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

