Legacy war in Nandigram as Trinamool, its Minister hold separate rallies

In a veiled attack on party, Suvendu Adhikari says they will meet “on the battlefield”

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, which was the hotbed of political violence against forcible land acquisition by the Left Front government, on Tuesday witnessed two rallies — one by the Trinamool Congress and another by its Minister and party strongman Suvendu Adhikari.

The legacy war played out on the occasion of the “Nandigram Dibas” has far reaching implications in the politics of West Bengal. The day is observed by the Trinamool to pay homage to the 14 people killed in police firing during the protests in March 2007.

Mr. Adhikari, who played a crucial role in the fight, has been holding rallies without the party banner keeping the leadership clueless about his next move.

“The political observers are contemplating what will be my next step. They want to hear me talk about the roadblocks I am facing and the path I am going to take. I will not announce my political programme from this sacred platform. This is not the place. I will speak from a political platform,” Mr. Adhikari said at the rally.

The most significant part of Mr. Adhikari’s rally was that while he did name representatives of civil society who threw their weight behind the movement, he did not name Mamata Banerjee. Instead, he said he is not new to the area and those who visit it during the polls should also visit it after the polls. In a veiled attack on the party, he challenged it saying they will meet “on the battlefield”.

The Trinamool leadership held another rally to mark the day involving many Ministers and MPs.

“We have to believe that without Mamata Banerjee, there cannot be Bengal. She fought so hard against the CPI(M) and today the more dangerous party BJP is trying to take control of the State,” Firhad Hakim, Minister and senior party leader said. Though Mr. Hakim did not name Mr. Adhikari, he said some people are only thinking of their own interests strengthening the BJP. “All those opposing Mamata Banerjee are strengthening the BJP,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee also paid her tributes on the day. “Today is Nandigram Dibas — 13th anniversary of the barbaric massacre in the name of ‘new dawn’. My homage to all those who have lost their lives due to political violence across the world. Peace must always win,” she tweeted.