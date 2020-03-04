Lecturer held for FB post on riots gets bail

A court in southern Assam’s Silchar on Tuesday granted bail to Souradeep Sengupta, a college lecturer who was arrested on February 28 night for an “objectionable” Facebook post targeting the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Delhi riots.
“His bail was granted with the condition that he will not leave the town without seeking permission from the appropriate authority,” said one of his cousins.
Twenty-five-year-old Mr. Sengupta, a guest lecturer at Silchar’s Gurucharan College, was arrested on a complaint by ABVP although he had deleted the post. He told his relatives that the four days he spent in the lock-up were the most harrowing time of his life.
