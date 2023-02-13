ADVERTISEMENT

Law and Order situation in Bengal better than other States: Mamata in Assembly

February 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kolkata

Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings, says Mamata Banerjee

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on February 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said that the country should strive to bring in a "people's government to end anarchy."

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP presi-dent J.P. Nadda's recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

Also read: Animal Welfare Board withdraws circular on ‘Cow Hug Day’

She also claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) has "unleashed terror" in the bordering areas of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Appeal for ‘cow hug day’ unconstitutional: AITUC

"Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings," the CM said.

Mocking the Centre's notification asking people to hug a cow on Valentine's Day, which was later withdrawn, Ms. Banerjee wondered what would happen if the cow hits the person.

"If the cow hits us, what will happen? will they [BJP] pay us compensation," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US