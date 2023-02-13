HamberMenu
Law and Order situation in Bengal better than other States: Mamata in Assembly

Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings, says Mamata Banerjee

February 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on February 8, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on February 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said that the country should strive to bring in a "people's government to end anarchy."

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP presi-dent J.P. Nadda's recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

Also read: Animal Welfare Board withdraws circular on ‘Cow Hug Day’

She also claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) has "unleashed terror" in the bordering areas of the State.

"Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings," the CM said.

Mocking the Centre's notification asking people to hug a cow on Valentine's Day, which was later withdrawn, Ms. Banerjee wondered what would happen if the cow hits the person.

"If the cow hits us, what will happen? will they [BJP] pay us compensation," she added.

