Law and order in West Bengal ‘not good at all’: Union Minister Meghwal

May 23, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Kolkata

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal was "not good at all".

The newly appointed Union Minister of State for Law and Justice was on an official visit to the city on Monday.

Asked by reporters about some recent incidents in the State, including a blast at Egra in Purba Medinipur district that claimed 12 lives, he said, "I feel that the law and order situation in West Bengal is not good at all. But I will survey that first and then will be able to speak [more] on that."

On Tuesday's scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at Nabanna, the State secretariat, Mr. Meghwal said he was trying to drum up support over his opposition to an ordinance brought by the Central Government.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has brought an ordinance related to the transfer and posting of officers in the Delhi Government.

Mr. Meghwal claimed that Mr. Kejriwal, who had an interaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, is meeting non-BJP Chief Ministers over the ordinance.

"The ordinance has been brought in accordance with constitutional provisions. Those who are in power can bring an ordinance and we have done that," he said at the airport in Kolkata.

Mr. Meghwal, who is also the MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, said that a debate can always be held in Parliament since it has to be tabled in the House.

He claimed that Mr. Kejriwal is upset that allegations of corruption against him are coming out in the open.

