Landslip buries 3 in Arunachal, Assam flood scene turns grim

Villagers in Kamrup district of Assam on Tuesday trying to cross a road which was washed away by floodwaters.

GUWAHATI

26 May 2020 23:46 IST

Man missing in Meghalaya where rainstorm caused havoc

Landslip killed three persons in Arunachal Pradesh, while a man was feared drowned in Meghalaya, as large swathes of northeastern India experienced heavy rain. Assam is the worst affected State, with 1.95 lakh people displaced in seven districts.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday grieved the death of three persons of a family in Dibang Valley district. Incessant rain since May 23 triggered the landslip that buried a 27-year-old woman and her two minor children alive. The government announced ₹4 lakh relief to the family.

In the Mendal area of Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district, a man was swept away as he tried to cross River Didram on Sunday. Officials said search operations were hampered by torrential rain. Rainstorms since Sunday night have caused widespread damage in three other districts of Meghalaya. The worst affected was Mawkyrwat block in South West Khasi Hills district where landslips destroyed 22 houses.

Advertising

Advertising

In Assam, the number of flood-affected people increased by 1.64 lakh in less than 24 hours. Nalbari and Tinsukia were added to the list of five districts inundated on Monday. The bulk of the affected people, numbering 1.68 lakh, are in Goalpara where 8,941 people have moved to relief camps. Nalbari has 10,943 affected people. “Floodwater has affected 229 villages and crops on 1,007 hectares, mostly in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh. We have provided 272.24 quintals of rice, pulses and salt,” the State Disaster Management Authority said.