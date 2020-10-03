Lalu-Nitish two sides of same coin: RLSP

Three-party front is to give positive choice to people, says Upendra Kushwaha

Describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as “two sides of the same coin”, RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the three-party front they have formed is not to “spoil” votes of any alliance but to give a “positive choice” to the people of Bihar.

“People of the State want an end of 15 years of misrule under Kumar and on the other hand the RJD-headed Grand Alliance does not have a strong face for the post of Chief Minister, besides people have not forgotten 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad’s party,” he said.

“People don’t have confidence in Nitish Kumar and they don’t want to go with the RJD as they are two sides of the same coin... in such a situation we have come out with a front of the three parties to give a positive choice to the people,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

After being spurned by the NDA and discarded by the RJD-helmed ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Mr. Kushwaha has forged an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and a non-descript Janatantrik Party (Socialist) ahead of the polls in Bihar.

BSP chief Mayawati has also announced that her party would be supporting Mr. Kushwaha as the “Chief Ministerial” candidate in Bihar, an assertion which is being scoffed at by the ruling NDA as well as the grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and others.