Kurmis lift rail blockades on fifth day of stir in Bengal

April 10, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Kolkata

The blockade at the two railway stations led to the cancellation of around 500 express and passenger trains since April 5

PTI

File photo of members of a Kurmi community staging protest by blocking railway tracks over their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, at Balurghat, in South Dinajpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Kurmi community people on April 9 evening withdrew their rail blockades at two places in West Bengal’s Purulia district on the fifth day of their agitation demanding scheduled tribe status, the South Eastern Railway said.

All steps are being taken to restore normal train services.

“The blockade at Kustaur station in Adra Division and Khemasuli station in Kharagpur Division since May 5 has been withdrawn,” the SER said in a statement.

The agitators lifted the blockade at Kustaur and Khemasuli stations at 11.45 am and sometime after 8 pm.

“The agitation at Kotshila station which was started at around 12.30 pm on Sunday has also been withdrawn at 8 pm,” the statement said.

The blockade at the two railway stations led to the cancellation of around 500 express and passenger trains since April 5, causing immense hardship to thousands of passengers.

The Kurmis have been agitating over a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe, recognition of the Sarna religion and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

