Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port logs 12% growth in cargo handling

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP, Kolkata), erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, on October 7 reported 11.72% growth in handling cargo in the first six months between April-September, 2022.

SMP, Kolkata chairperson Vinit Kumar while sharing that handled close to 30.53 mt of cargo, as against 27.33 mt in the same period last year expressed hope of surpassing pre-pandemic levels in terms of cargo handling during the current financial year. The port had registered a cargo throughput of 64 mt during 2019-20, which was one of the highest in its 151-year history. The volume of cargo handling came down to around 58 mt in 2020-21 due to Covid-19 induced slowdown.

The HDC (Haldia Dock Complex- Medinipur) registered an increase of 12.75% by handling 22.845 mt of cargo during April 2022- September 2022 compared to 20.262 mt during April 2021- September 2021. On the other hand, the KDS ( Kidderpore Dock System) recorded a growth of 8.78% by handling 7.683 mt of cargo in April 2022- September 2022 compared to 7.063 mt during April 2021- September 2021 .

Speaking to media persons in Kolkata, SMP chairperson said, “ We should be able to surpass the figure of 64 mt which we had registered in 2019-20”. Mr. Kumar also added that SMP got elevated to 5th position from the 6th in cargo handling amongst the Major Ports during April-August 2022 vis-a-vis April-August 2021.

Traffic improved at HDC in respect of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (crude), LPG, manganese ore, rock phosphate, limestone, coking and non-coking coal. At KDS growth was registered in respect of vegetable oil, other liquid, raw materials of fertilizer and iron and steel, pulse.

The port, however, witnessed a decline in container traffic during the period. M.r Kumar added that the port’s container traffic was down as imports had come down particularly from China as well as some indirect impact of the Russia-Ukraine war as shipping rates had gone up. The SMP chairperson said that he expects traffic to improve and moving forward.

Among other activities SMP, Kolkata is looking to develop Kolkata as a leading cruising centre in the eastern region by developing three-to-four cruise terminals. The estimated investment is expected to be about ₹76 crore. The port also plans to give it a facelift Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge by installing a giant video screen on the bridge and a laser light show.