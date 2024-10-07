Kolkata’s Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja recreates moving underwater metro

To commemorate forty years of the Kolkata Metro Rail, Durga Puja organisers of central Kolkata’s Jagat Mukherjee Park have recreated the Green Line under-river metro that began operations earlier this year.

According to Dwaipayan Roy, one of the chief organisers of Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja, the pandal aims to give visitors an authentic feel of being in a Green Line metro coach, replete with the metro’s undulating movement, interior air conditioning and typical metro rail announcements.

“It took months of research and multiple trips in the metro for us to engineer the authentic feel of being in the under-river metro for our pandal,” artist Subal Pal told The Hindu. “We also met Metro Rail authorities a few times, and even though they are not directly associated with us, their guidance helped materialise our idea.”

According to Mr. Pal, hydraulic technology has been used to create the motor behind imitating the oscillating movement of a moving metro. “One can also feel the train slowing down as visitors approach the exit gate of the coach to deboard. Engineers and artists came together to accomplish the final product,” he said.

Visitors also get a taste of being on the Howrah Maidan metro station platform, which has been recreated between the metro coaches and the sanctum sanctorum where the Durga idol has been installed.

The idol this year however, explores the additional theme of Ganga water pollution, wherein the evil “Ashura” is represented by polluted water of the river.

“We fused Ma Durga with Ganga Devi,” the artist Mr Pal said. “So while the lion is there, Durga is seen floating on Ganga Devi’s vaahan, the crocodile-like creature.”

“Our this year’s theme is partially inspired by our own unique theme in 2016 where we had recreated the experience of being in West Bengal’s Bongaon local train,” Mr Roy said. “It was so successful that people from different corners of the State travelled to visit the pandal. We struggled to control the crowd.”

This is Jagat Mukherjee Park’s 88th year of Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja. “We were the first Durga Puja in West Bengal to experiment with themed idols in 1968. The artist, Ashok Gupta, wanted to break down the traditional Durga idol and recreate it to his own artistic vision,” Mr. Roy recalled.

