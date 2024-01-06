GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata’s Indian Museum gets bomb threat, search yields nothing

Apart from the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, a quick response team and a huge contingent of police were positioned in and around the building in central Kolkata

January 06, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Indian Museum authorities received an email saying that there were bombs at several places. A thorough search was held in the premises on January 5, 2024, and nothing was found out.

Indian Museum authorities received an email saying that there were bombs at several places. A thorough search was held in the premises on January 5, 2024, and nothing was found out. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Authorities of Kolkata’s iconic Indian Museum on Friday received an email claiming bombs were planted inside, prompting police to launch a search operation at the over 200-year-old repository, officials said.

However, no explosive could be found during the three-hour operation, they said.

“We conducted a thorough search of the building, but no bomb was found,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Public entry inside the museum was also put on hold for the day, he said.

"The threat mail stated that several bombs were planted inside the Indian Museum, and those would explode any moment," the officer said.

Personnel of the bomb squad of Kolkata Police started the search and sanitisation operation at the museum around 11.30 a.m.

Apart from the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, a quick response team (QRT) and a huge contingent of police were positioned in and around the building in central Kolkata, he said.

The cyber section of police has also started a probe to trace the source of the email, the officer added.

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum is the earliest and the largest multipurpose museum not only in the Indian sub-continent, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, as per information on its website.

Related Topics

Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.