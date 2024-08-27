Kolkata to celebrate Habib Tanvir with a big line-up of theatre artistes

Even as it remains in the grip of continuing protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata is set to mark the birth centenary of one of India’s most influential playwrights, Habib Tanvir, whose works once drew violent protests, albeit from religious fundamentalists.

Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan, a three-day festival celebrating Mr. Tanvir’s life, work, and contributions to theatre, literature, and art, will be held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity from August 30. It is being curated by M.K. Raina and Tausif Rahman.

“From the 1950’s, Habib struggled and created his idea of new theatre — Naya Theatre was the name of his group — which he nurtured with actors, singers, and dancers of Chhattisgarh tribal landscapes. Over the years they won, through their performances, the hearts and minds of Indian people across regions and also received accolades internationally. This three-day event will reclaim and re-examine Habib’s legacy through performances, master classes, panel discussions and also look at the relevance of his theatre socially and politically in the present-day India,” Mr. Raina said.

“That’s because Habib was not only a theatre-director, poet, singer, actor, but he was also a very important cultural activist, who believed in the India that has been multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-religion for the past many, many centuries,” he said.

The festival, according to Kolkata Centre for Creativity, will have a “never-seen-before line-up” of luminaries and experts in the fields of theatre, music, and literature, such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sudhir Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, M.K. Raina, Atul Tiwari, Danish Husain, Brahma Prakash, Samik Bandyopadhyay, Anjum Katyal, Ashok Vajpeyi, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Bibhas Chakraborty, Chandradasan, and Anuradha Kapur.

Events will include folk music performances by Poonam Tiwari and her troupe, and Raghubir Yadav with Subhadeep Guha; Habibnama, directed by Danish Husain; Dastaan-E-Ashok-O-Akbar by Ratna Pathak Shah; and songs from Habib Tanvir’s theatre by Nageen Tanvir (his daughter). There will be masterclasses on acting and direction as well as five panel discussions on the topics of Habib Tanvir and theatre.

“Habib Tanvir is one of the most exemplary theatre personalities that the entire country looks up to, and additionally for us in Bengal, he has always been referred to as Banglar jamai (Bengal’s son-in-law), owing to his Bengali wife — the theatre director and actor Moneeka Misra, with whom he founded Naya Theatre in 1959. Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary Habib Tanvir for the first time in Bengal, while providing a platform for insightful discourse and a cross-pollination of knowledge,” Richa Agarwal, chairperson of Kolkata Centre for Creativity, said.