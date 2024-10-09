Kolkata switches from protest to festive mode as pandal-hoppers flood streets

Bengalis living outside Kolkata who return to the city every year for Durga Puja were expecting festivities to be subdued this year due to the R.G. Kar Hospital rape-murder, but they are surprised to find massive crowds on the streets and pandal-hopping taking place with more vigour than ever.

The city which, until just a few days ago, was drenched in anger following the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the hospital and was holding protests on a scale Kolkata had never seen before, is suddenly back in the festive mode. As if living up to the call of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee some time ago — which had further irritated the protesters at the time — that people had protested enough and that they should get back to the festive mode.

“There is no scar visible on Kolkata. The City of Joy has successfully made people return to the festivity. The same streets that were packed until a few days ago with women who were shouting for justice — I stood on the same streets last night behind massive crowds, waiting for a glimpse of Durga, ” said Ankit Sarkar, an officer with the Consumer Affairs Department, who lives in Krishnanagar and is visiting Kolkata with his mother and aunt.

“Every pandal I visited has been designed with grace. The distinctive themes are attracting the crowd. It is the same old hustle-bustle, special trains and metro services have been arranged to run throughout the night to make people feel safer. The feeling of 2024 puja seems to be: Time heals, let bygones be bygones,” added Mr. Sarkar. In the last two days, he visited some 15 pandals and found the installations at Kashi Bose Lane (highlighting women’s struggle and empowerment) and Chetla Agrani (portraying the pollution of Ganga) among the best.

“It always feels nice to be back home to welcome Ma Durga to her maternal home. Initially, we thought people were wary of celebrations this year (because of the R.G. Kar Hospital incident), but the actual mood at the pandals is celebratory, [which is good] because artists and artisans have been working hard for a long time to give us our biggest festival,” said Ananya Maitra, a senior finance professional currently based in Mumbai.

“I am not only visiting pandals across Kolkata, I will also visit heritage houses in the city and rural areas. I am also bringing friends from Gujarat and Maharashtra to make sure they contribute to the State’s economy,” she said.

Shresthashrei Swain, a scientist with the Ministry of Science of Technology who is a strong supporter of the Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday put up a sarcastic post on Facebook saying that people who announced they were returning to the festivities were yet to step out of their homes but those who claimed that they would not celebrate this year are already out pandal-hopping. “I was out distributing clothes to needy people around some pandals and I saw many R.G. Kar protestors among the crowds,” Ms. Swain said.

Mumbai-based advertising professional Sreelekha Maitra, who returns home to Kolkata every Durga Puja, has been pandal-hopping with friends for a couple of days now. She said: “It is always a blessed feeling to be able to land in Kolkata during puja — a feeling that can’t be put into words. There is definitely a pall of underlying gloom this year; the fight for justice is on as it should be, but the festive spirit is in full force too.”

Ms. Maitra added: “Huge crowds are out there to bring in the puja spirit like every year. I didn’t sense any subdued feeling in north or south Kolkata. Rather there were long queues and barricades at 3.30 in the night on October 4 itself (when the festival had not even formally begun even though pandals were ready).”

