Kolkata students get trained in media literacy, critical thinking to tackle fake news

May 21, 2023 - Kolkata

Sumit Kumar Chowdhury, a class IX student received a WhatsApp message which said that if there is a green strip in a ₹500 currency note, then the note is fake.

The 14-year-old along with his friend Krishna Shaw decided to fact-check it from the website of the Reserve Bank of India and found the information to be fake.

Similarly, another group of children of the same age group tried fact-checking a claim that after the success of the COVID-19 vaccination in India, mobile service providers are rolling out three months free recharge to the people.

During a two-month-long programme at Nabadisha Community Centre, next to Taratala Police Station in Kolkata, about 30 children, between the ages of 12 and 14 years are getting trained in media literacy so that they can tackle misinformation. The community centre is being operated by Vikramshila Education Resource Society while the media literacy programme for children was conducted by Alt News, a well-known fact-checking website.

“Children were introduced to the concept of misinformation and its components, taught skills to identify information received from social media as right or wrong based on available cues, and further encouraged to think about sources of misinformation within the media business context and how this impacts the information digital media users receive,” a media release by AltED, an initiative incubated by Alt News said.

Along with Nabadisha Centre, a pre-pilot was also held at Batanagar Boys High School in February 2023 where about 30 children of Class IX participated. Other than having these pre-pilots, AltED has held focus group discussions with children between 12 to 14 years in about five schools which include both private schools as well State-run schools in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

“The pre-pilot programme is an activity-based curriculum designed and taught by practitioners at AltED to develop knowledge, mindset, and skills in media literacy amongst youngsters by harnessing critical thinking and empathy,” Pratik Sinha, co- founder of Alt News told The Hindu.

Along with identifying fake news, the children were also informed about media biases as well as media business. At an interactive booth at Nabadisha Community Centre, three children told the story of a mall being set up in a city from three different perspectives, one driven by profit, another driven by political power and a third from the viewpoint of citizens displaced by the initiative.

On May 15, the students who participated in the pre-pilot programme at Nabadisha Centre organised an exhibition where they illustrated what they had learnt. “The event was entirely student-led, charts and interactive booths that showcased the children’s interpretations of their learning through the workshop were set up across the centre,” the release said.

The programme also made an attempt so that the children can distinguish between kinds of sources. For instance, a game was devised between two groups of students who delved into fake information that ‘Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya (a Hindu temple)’. One group of students who were reporters had to identify the right source to fact-check the information, while the other group of students who were in the audience cross-checked the reporters on the information they brought.

“We are approaching more schools and also working on finalising the curriculum. After that, the matter of scale will come and then we will approach the government so that they can include this in their regular syllabus,” Mr. Sinha said.

Emphasising that looking at information more critically is a life skill, he said that the idea to engage children of the age group of 12-14 years was because the period is considered as formative years.

“This is also the age group before they [the children] start using smartphones and the right time when interventions should be made before they jump into chaos of information. So that they have certain competency which helps them to deal with the world of fake news,” Mr. Sinha added.