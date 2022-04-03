Kolkata student leader arrested for heckling Aliah University Vice-Chancellor

Trinamool Congress disowns Aliah University union leader amid opposition criticism.

In this photo made from video, Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Ali is seen seated in his office surrounded by security personnel even as one Giasuddin Mondal, an expelled student leader and two others, abuse, heckle and threaten him. Photo: Special Arrangement

Another political storm has broken out in West Bengal after a video of student leaders associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress abusing and threatening the Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata’s Aliah University went viral on social media.

In the video clip, Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Ali is seen seated in his office surrounded by security personnel even as one Giasuddin Mondal, an expelled student leader and two others, abuse, heckle and threaten him. The incident occurred on April 1 (Friday) and the video of around 100 seconds, went viral within hours.

Chief Secretary has been called upon to send full update by 1 PM tomorrow on worrisome scenario reflected in video in viral circulation.

Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is certainly fearful scenario for law abiders. pic.twitter.com/T0xQGTh6x3 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 3, 2022

On Sunday, the police arrested Mondal, booking him under stringent sections including Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Police reacted promptly in connection with the recent incident that took place at Aliah University and Giasuddin Mondal has already been arrested. Investigation proceeds,” West Bengal police tweeted from its official handle.

‘No links’

Mondal was expelled from the University a few years ago and Trinamool Congress leadership said the party had no connection with the student leader. “Giasuddin was expelled from Trinamool Congress. Raking up this incident is an attempt to malign the party,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

However, Communist Party of India ( Marxist) State Secretary Md. Salim said Mondal was the outgoing president of the TMC students’ union at the University, and the harassment of the vice-chancellor was a reflection of the situation in the State. Mr. Salim also referred to the death of Anish Khan, also student of Aliah University, saying Anish was “killed”.

Sukanta Majumdar, the State president of West Bengal unit of BJP said the administration was forced to arrest Mondal because the video has gone viral.

Governor seeks report

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a report of the incident from State’s Chief Secretary . “Chief Secretary has been called upon to send full update by 1 p.m. tomorrow on worrisome scenario reflected in video in viral circulation. Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is certainly fearful scenario for law abiders,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the students of the Aliah University staged a demonstration in the campus against the harassment of the vice-chancellor. The students said that there were at least two other students who had threatened the V-C and demanded that they also be arrested. Mr. Ali said he had approached the police on Friday during the incident who assured him of action but nothing was done.