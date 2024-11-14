 />
Kolkata set for 10th edition of Bengali literary festival

The three-day ‘Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob’ festival in Kolkata will feature renowned Bengali artists, live streaming, and diverse literary sessions

Updated - November 14, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
The festival will be hosted by the Oxford bookstore at Park Street in the evening and will feature artists from various fields. File

The festival will be hosted by the Oxford bookstore at Park Street in the evening and will feature artists from various fields. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The 10th edition of the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), a Bengali language literature festival, is set to unfold in Kolkata from November 15-17. The festival curated by Oxford Bookstores is expected to be graced by some of the most renowned artists of Bengali literature. 

Swagat Sengupta, Festival Director and CEO of Oxford Bookstores said, “This milestone 10th edition will feature 14 expertly curated sessions exploring diverse themes, from children’s literature to politics, cinema, poetry, sports, and the centenary celebrations of prominent Bengali literary figures. This year, we will offer an immersive on-ground experience and global accessibility through live streaming on Facebook and YouTube.” 

This year’s festival will feature artists from various walks of life like authors, poets, directors, actors, journalists, bureaucrats, researchers, academicians, musicians, cultural icons, and literary award winners. The festival will be hosted by the Oxford bookstore at Park Street in the evening.

Some of the top artists set to attend the literary meet are Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Subodh Sarkar, Pracheta Gupta, Anjan Dutt, Anupam Roy, Satabdi Roy, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Bhagirath Misra, Aveek Majumder, Sudhangshu Dey, and Tapan Bandyopadhyay, among others.

Over the years, this festival has hosted eminent writers like Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Pabitra Sarkar, Samaresh Majumdar, Sankha Ghosh, Pracheta Gupta, Ranjan Bandhopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhaya, Saikat Mukhopadhyay, Anjan Dutt, Anindo Chattopadhay, and many more.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:35 pm IST

