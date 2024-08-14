GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Victim had 10 injuries, death due to throttling and smothering

Signs of sexual assault evident in inquest and post-mortem report

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:49 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:40 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Doctors, paramedics and medical students gather as they attend a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Doctors, paramedics and medical students gather as they attend a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amid widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the inquest and post-mortem examination report have revealed horrifying details.

The report pointed at 10 injuries, including bleeding from the vagina, both eyes, and mouth. The report refers to injury on face, left leg, belly, right hand, lips, and neck.

Calcutta High Court and West Bengal government urge protesting doctors to resume duty

According to the report, which was prepared around 4.40 p.m. on August 9, there were multiple strands of hair on the mattress which were soaked in blood. The mother of the victim and two witnesses were present at the time of the inquest that was conducted on the directions of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah. A broken pair of spectacles and a hair clip were found on the spot.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

After the inquest, a post-mortem examination of the body was done, and the report was shared with the family of the victim. The petition filed by her family members had referred to the post-mortem report which suggested that the death was ante-mortem homicidal in nature. The cause of death was referred to as “throttling” and “smothering”.

The post-mortem report revealed bruises on different parts of the body and signs of sexual penetration.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

The body of the doctor was found in the early hours from a seminar hall of the hospital. The rape and murder of the on-duty doctor has sparked outrage not only in the State but across the country.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the crime. The Kolkata Police have arrested a civic police volunteer in connection with the crime.

