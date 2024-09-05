Kolkata rape-murder protest: Will artists from Bengal return National Awards, asks State’s Education Minister

With three well-known artists deciding to return awards given by the West Bengal government in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu asked if the artists will “return awards given by the Centre if something happens in BJP-ruled States.”

Mr. Basu’s comments came after Bengali visual artist Sanatan Dinda, who has found much global acclaim, said on Thursday (September 5, 2024) that he has given up his membership of the State Arts Council in protest.

“He has every right to resign just like we have the right to give awards. Artists have their own right to reject or return awards if they desire. But we would also like to say when such an incident happens in a BJP-ruled State or at the Centre, we can expect a similar reaction from them,” he said.

Three artists have returned government awards after Trinamool Congress MLA Kanchan Mullick had said, “People who have taken government awards, will they give it back since they are protesting against the government?”

Senior theatre personalities Chandan Sen and Biplab Bandyopadhyay, and actor Sudipta Chakraborty have decided to return their awards in response to Mr. Mullick’s jibe.

Artists heckled

On Wednesday night (September 4, 2024), National Award winner actor Rituparna Sengupta was heckled with “go back” slogans at a protest venue in Shyambazar. She had previously shared videos supporting the protests though many had called those “staged”. After facing backlash, Ms. Sengupta hurried to her car and left the site immediately.

Former Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty faced “go back” slogans after she joined a protest march in Jadavpur.

Responding to the incidents, Mr. Basu told the media, “If miscreants at a protest site attack such a senior actor like Rituparna, then the solidarity and empathy that we are expecting from the society for the victim, wasn’t that destroyed at the moment when Rituparna was attacked?”

State Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja said the protests are not “personal”. “Everyone is protesting on the roads. Everyone has the right to protest,” she said.

