Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

Updated - September 02, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:42 pm IST

In the face of huge protest and backlash, the TMC decides to boycott three Bengali TV news channels

The Hindu Bureau

An art depicting ‘We Want Justice’ painted on the road during the ongoing protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, outside SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a circular on their ‘X’ handle on Sunday (September 1, 2024), announcing their decision to boycott three Bengali TV news channels — ABP Ananda, Republic and TV9 — accusing them of propagating “anti-Bengal” agenda.

“We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be mislead by individuals portrayed as party supporters, sympathisers on these platforms during discussion or debates as they are not authorised by the party,” the TMC said on social media platform ‘X’.

Protesting doctors in Kolkata start telemedicine service, health camps

They also appealed to the people to reject the “anti-Bengal nexus”. The TMC alleged that the TV channels are compelled to, “appease the Zamindars of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing”.

Also read: No let-up in protests over Kolkata rape and murder; resident doctors open Abhaya Clinics

In the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor from R.G. Kar hospital, the State Government is facing huge backlash and State-wide protest from junior doctors and common people.

Even after threat of FIRs against junior doctors from the State Government, they stated they are going to continue their cease-work in demand of justice and proper investigation of the rape and murder of their colleague.

